Paul Edmond Lamoureux
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Guilford Chapel
5926 West Friendly Avenue
Greensboro, NC
Lamoureux, Paul Edmond

July 31, 1929 - August 30, 2021

Paul E. Lamoureux of Greensboro died on August 30, 2021 in Greensboro, NC. He was predeceased by his wife, the former Wynson M. Sharby, and by his daughter Michelle S. Lamoureux. He is survived by his daughter, Susan E. Lamoureux of Greensboro; grandchildren Travis R. Hansen of High Point and Chelsea R. Hansen of Charlotte; and brother Dennis E. Lamoureux (Nancy) of Jaffrey, NH.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Forbis & Dick Guilford Chapel, 5926 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro with the family receiving one hour before the service, beginning at 1 p.m.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Guilford Chapel
5926 West Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Susan, I just learned of your dad's passing when I noticed an estate sale on his street (not far from me). Susan, I am so sorry for your loss! He had such an impact on my early career in advertising and marketing, and learning to deal with customers and vendors. Thought the world of your mom, too. Do you remember when I stayed with you and Shelly and you gals froze a piece of my clothing? Oh, Susan, am sending prayers your way!! Jan (Whicker) Hancock March 9. 2022
Jan Hancock
Work
March 10, 2022
