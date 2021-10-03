Lamoureux, Paul Edmond
July 31, 1929 - August 30, 2021
Paul E. Lamoureux of Greensboro died on August 30, 2021 in Greensboro, NC. He was predeceased by his wife, the former Wynson M. Sharby, and by his daughter Michelle S. Lamoureux. He is survived by his daughter, Susan E. Lamoureux of Greensboro; grandchildren Travis R. Hansen of High Point and Chelsea R. Hansen of Charlotte; and brother Dennis E. Lamoureux (Nancy) of Jaffrey, NH.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Forbis & Dick Guilford Chapel, 5926 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro with the family receiving one hour before the service, beginning at 1 p.m.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 3, 2021.