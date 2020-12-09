Paul Lawson
Eden — Paul Lawson, 90, of Eden, NC, passed away on December 7, 2020, at the Gibson House in Wentworth, NC.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 11, at Overlook Cemetery. Family and friends are welcome to come by Fair Funeral Home to sign the register if you would like.
The youngest of 12 siblings, Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Gabe and Lelia Lawson, as well as his brothers – Arthur, Willie, Raymond, Moir, and Ralph – and his sisters – Lula Eads, Lillie Hutchens, Gracie Harbour, Bessie Dove, Minnie Shelton, and Ida Stowe.
Self-taught and wise beyond schooling, Paul will be remembered as a "Jack of all trades." He was always a hard worker – whether that was working on older cars, cutting shrubs and mowing yards, or growing vegetables. He enjoyed listening to NASCAR races and to old gospel preaching on the radio, and he was even known to dance around a little if his favorite bluegrass music moved him. A philosopher at heart, Paul was an exceptional storyteller who enjoyed recounting vivid details from his life experiences and sharing his opinion on the right way to do most anything. Through it all, his determination to be independent was his trademark.
Paul will be greatly missed by his niece, Debra Stowe of Eden, who made sure he continued to be able to live at home as he wished, and by nieces, Lisa Stowe of Winston-Salem, Rita Smith of Eden, and Evelyn Riggs of Stokesdale, who spent time by his side and checked on him as his health began to decline. No one – family, friends, and acquaintances – who came into contact with this unique man will ever forget him.
In memory of Paul, the family asks that you please stay connected with your loved ones, especially those who live alone, and spend time talking with and listening to them and lifting their spirits. We also want to thank his caregivers at the UNC Rockingham Health Care, Wake Forest Baptist Health and the J. Paul Sticht Center, the Brian Center in Eden, and the Gibson House, who provided a listening ear, informed guidance, and loving care during this difficult time.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Rockingham County - Gibson House, P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375.
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record from Dec. 9 to Dec. 13, 2020.