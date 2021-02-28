Martin, Paul Gresham
April 22, 1932 - February 12, 2021
Mr. Paul Gresham Martin, 88, resident of High Point, died February 12, 2021 at Hospice Home at High Point.
He was born April 22, 1932 in Savannah, Georgia, a son to Mangum L. and Ellen Marie Hodgin Martin. Paul attended Guilford College and later joined the U.S. Navy serving on the USS Missouri. Following his military service, Paul joined Duke Power in 1954 and held several positions before retiring as Vice President of the Eastern Division in 1991. He was a longtime resident of New Bern before moving to High Point five years ago and was an active participant within his communities. Over the years he was involved with the Chamber of Commerce, YMCA, Boy Scouts of America and United Way. He was especially proud of serving as Commodore of the Fairfield Harbour Yacht Club while living in New Bern.
On November 2, 1951, he married the former Patricia "Pat" Elizabeth Waldrop who survives him of the residence. Also surviving is his daughter, Janet Hurd(Curt) of Greensboro; three sons, David Martin (Connie) of Charlotte, Neal Martin (Phyllis) of Kernersville, and Jason Martin (Tina) of Greer, SC; a sister, Nancy Gibson of Denton; eleven grandchildren, Sarah Vanderburg (Jay), Bryan Martin (April), Robert Martin, Amanda Lemons (Jordan), Kathleen Martin, Daniel Martin, Matthew Martin, Rebekah Martin, Garrison Hurd, Mitchell Hurd, and Patrick Hurd; and four great grandchildren, Nena and Lila Vanderburg and Charlie and Avett Lemons. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, William and John Martin.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Greensboro. Memorials may be directed to Pennybyrn Resident Care Campaign, Development Office - Attn: Edward Cordick, 109 Penny Road, High Point, NC, 27260, Jamestown Presbyterian Church, 1804 Guilford College Rd. Jamestown, NC, 27282 or the charity of your choice
