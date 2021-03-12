McLeansville — Paul Eugene May, 65, died Tuesday, March 9, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Lebanon Baptist Church. George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 12, 2021.
I have known Paul since 1972 and we had many great times together.I always considered Paul a brother and stayed in contact with him all thru the years.He would frequent my place i have now and we would sit and talk and really have a great time talking about things we used to do and the good memories we have thru the years,He will be truely missed.