Paul Eugene May
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
George Brothers Funeral Service
803 Greenhaven Drive
Greensboro, NC
Paul Eugene May

McLeansville — Paul Eugene May, 65, died Tuesday, March 9, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Lebanon Baptist Church. George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Lebanon Baptist Church
4635 Hicone Road, Greensboro, NC
Funeral services provided by:
George Brothers Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Morris and Bonnie Powers
March 12, 2021
I have known Paul since 1972 and we had many great times together.I always considered Paul a brother and stayed in contact with him all thru the years.He would frequent my place i have now and we would sit and talk and really have a great time talking about things we used to do and the good memories we have thru the years,He will be truely missed.
