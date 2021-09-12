Paul D. Rudd, Jr., 73, of Sparta, NC, passed away unexpectedly after complications from emergency surgery on August 10, 2021 in Pardee Hospital, Hendersonville, NC.
Paul was born on September 18, 1947 in Reidsville, NC to Dr. Paul and Mrs. Ruby Rudd. After graduation from Reidsville High School, Paul received a BA from Elon College, a M.Ed. from UNC-Greensboro and an ED.S. from the College of William and Mary. He served two tours in Vietnam as a helicopter door gunner and then worked as an educator throughout his life. He taught French, became an assistant professor and counselor, and served as director of admissions and vice president of student services in the North Carolina Community College System. He also worked as executive director for Habitat for Humanity in Asheboro, NC and volunteered at the NC Zoological Park and at Randolph Hospital.
Throughout his life and during his retirement, Paul enjoyed traveling in France and other parts of Europe, where he used his fluency in the French language and took delight in fine wine, food, architecture, and history. He was truly the life of the party wherever he found himself, sharing his lively sense of humor and his readiness for fun, games, and stories at all times. He loved classical music—especially opera—nature, wildlife, reading, entertaining, Lagavulin scotch, and conversation with those he loved. His wonderful smile, great laugh, and sweet concern for others will be missed.
Paul was deeply cherished by all of his family members and many friends. Paul is survived by his wife Ann R. Rudd of Sparta, NC; brother John (Ellen Goodman) Rudd of Reidsville, NC; mother-in-law Grace Rollins of Smithfield, NC; sister-in-law Sally (Les) Ramsey of Manassas, Virginia; cousin Lindsey (Dan) Rogers of Greensboro, NC and family; cousin Janet (Richard) Bache of Rumford, RI and family; and his beloved cats Pete, Millie, and Boots. Paul was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, his uncle Joe (Frances) Trollinger, and his father-in-law Arthur Rollins.
A memorial celebration will be scheduled in the near future. Memorial contributions may be made to the NC Zoological Park in Asheboro, NC.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 12, 2021.
Ann, John and Family,
I´m very sorry to hear that Paul has died. My heart hurts, because he was such a great person.
Paul´s dad was my dad´s doctor years ago when Paul, John and I were very young. The family treated us like family. Then, when I taught at Rockingham High, Paul came in as a counselor. We enjoyed talking about old times.
We loved the Rudd family - treated us like family.
My dad, Joe Stacey, has passed, my mom is 95.
I didn´t know that John was still in Reidsville-maybe I will look him up and hope he remembers me.
Ann, we´re so sorry. By the way, I remember you too.
Keeping your family in our prayers.
Gladys Stacey Keesee
Gladys Stacey Keesee
September 13, 2021
Ann, I was so saddened to hear of Paul's passing. He and Melissa were the best counselors Rockingham ever had. He was such a kind and gracious man and was a true southern gentleman.
Kay Dunn
September 13, 2021
We have so many wonderful memories of our times together. Even though we have not been able to see you all recently, our love and admiration remains, as do the cherished memories. We will never forget him. You are in our prayers and thoughts.
Jane and Michael Malpass
Friend
September 12, 2021
I enjoyed knowing Paul and his wife Ann. He was truly a good man.
Cheryl Smith
September 12, 2021
I was in school with Paul, and I think he lived on Courtland Avenue, as I did! I remember Paul as a wonderful, friendly young man, and he certainly lived a wonderful life , from what I can tell. My condolences to his family. Martha Jane Wilkinson