Rudd, Paul D.



Paul D. Rudd, Jr., 73, of Sparta, NC, passed away unexpectedly after complications from emergency surgery on August 10, 2021 in Pardee Hospital, Hendersonville, NC.



Paul was born on September 18, 1947 in Reidsville, NC to Dr. Paul and Mrs. Ruby Rudd. After graduation from Reidsville High School, Paul received a BA from Elon College, a M.Ed. from UNC-Greensboro and an ED.S. from the College of William and Mary. He served two tours in Vietnam as a helicopter door gunner and then worked as an educator throughout his life. He taught French, became an assistant professor and counselor, and served as director of admissions and vice president of student services in the North Carolina Community College System. He also worked as executive director for Habitat for Humanity in Asheboro, NC and volunteered at the NC Zoological Park and at Randolph Hospital.



Throughout his life and during his retirement, Paul enjoyed traveling in France and other parts of Europe, where he used his fluency in the French language and took delight in fine wine, food, architecture, and history. He was truly the life of the party wherever he found himself, sharing his lively sense of humor and his readiness for fun, games, and stories at all times. He loved classical music—especially opera—nature, wildlife, reading, entertaining, Lagavulin scotch, and conversation with those he loved. His wonderful smile, great laugh, and sweet concern for others will be missed.



Paul was deeply cherished by all of his family members and many friends. Paul is survived by his wife Ann R. Rudd of Sparta, NC; brother John (Ellen Goodman) Rudd of Reidsville, NC; mother-in-law Grace Rollins of Smithfield, NC; sister-in-law Sally (Les) Ramsey of Manassas, Virginia; cousin Lindsey (Dan) Rogers of Greensboro, NC and family; cousin Janet (Richard) Bache of Rumford, RI and family; and his beloved cats Pete, Millie, and Boots. Paul was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, his uncle Joe (Frances) Trollinger, and his father-in-law Arthur Rollins.



A memorial celebration will be scheduled in the near future. Memorial contributions may be made to the NC Zoological Park in Asheboro, NC.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 12, 2021.