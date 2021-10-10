Hales, Pauline Walker
October 17, 1946 - October 7, 2021
Pauline Elizabeth Walker Hales, 74 of Greensboro, NC passed away into eternal life with her Lord and Savior on October 7th, 2021. She was born in Jackson, Michigan to the late Ancel Ray Walker and Edna Fitzgerald Walker Raysor.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Donnie L. Hales.
She is survived by son Robert Joseph "Bobby" Hales and wife Lori Brown Hales of Trinity, NC, daughter Janet Hales Kressin and husband Keith Kressin of San Diego, CA, son John David Hales of Knoxville, TN, sisters Lorna Dobson of Grand Rapids, MI and Patricia McCain of Cleveland, SC.
Six beautiful grandchildren; Robert, Victoria, Jenna, Kayla, Jeffrey and Seth.
After graduating nursing school in 1967, she worked as an OR nurse in Roanoke, VA, then in Wilson, NC. After caring for patients for three years at Clapps Nursing Home in Pleasant Garden, NC, she finished her nursing career at Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital in the OR. As a meticulous, structured Circulator Nurse for the CVTS Team, she was voted "Nurse of the Year" by her peers in 1993.
In 2004, she began working alongside her husband as Secretary-Treasurer for the company he founded, Hales & Associates, Inc., of Greensboro, NC.
After retiring from the workforce, Pauline embarked on a tireless journey of giving and helping others through various organizations including the Baptist Children's Home of North Carolina, the YMCA of Jamestown, The Prayer Shawl Ministry, Cameron Boys Camp and her home away from home - Cornerstone Baptist Church in Greensboro, NC, which included their Missions ministry.
Skilled at various forms of needlepoint, she spent countless hours creating beautiful pieces of landscape, Bible-themed and wildlife art. She enjoyed gardening, bus tours with her Church, scrapbooking, boating, jigsaw puzzles, watching the Atlanta Braves and home improvement shows, cooking, baking, walking her dog & companion 'Maxie' through her neighborhood, fellowshipping with friends, neighbors and spending time with her family.
A 3-time cancer survivor, she never stopped blessing others in a Christ-like manner with her time, her smile, wit and wonderful sense of humor.
She was a shining light who was loved and adored by everyone who knew her.
Her legacy will live on forever.
There will be 2 services held on Monday, October 11th.
A graveside service will begin at 10AM - Guilford Memorial Park/Hanes Lineberry 6000 W. Gate City Blvd. Greensboro, NC 27407
A Celebration of Life service will begin at 2PM at Cornerstone Baptist Church 5736 Inman Rd. Greensboro, NC 27410
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Baptist Children's Home of North Carolina - www.bchfamily.org
Forbis and Dick Funeral Service
1118 N. Elm St Greensboro, NC 27401
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 10, 2021.