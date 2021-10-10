Janet, David and Bobbie, Your mom was one of the sweetest ladies I´ve known my whole like, aside from Mom and "the sisters". She will be missed by all for her outlook on life. She loved you all and her grandkids! She shared many stories with us over the years. We enjoyed our last visit with her at Moms 90th birthday in March 2020. Love to all, Jeff and Phyllis

Phyllis and Jeff Meador October 11, 2021