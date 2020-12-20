Pauline Rakestraw Loftis



Reidsville — Pauline Rakestraw Loftis, 100, of Northpointe of Mayodan, went home on December 15, 2020 at Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville, NC to be with her Lord and Savior.



A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Wilkerson Funeral Home with Rev. Ralph Clayton officiating. The committal will follow at Stoneville Municipal Cemetery in Stoneville, NC. Ms. Pauline will be available for viewing publicly Friday and Saturday before her service.



Pauline was born in Rockingham County on July 26, 1920 to the late Martha Gertrude Carter Rakestraw and John Waddel Rakestraw. Pauline grew up on a tobacco farm with her family. In her younger years, she worked at Washington Mills, Burlington Industries and American Tobacco Co. She went on to marry her beloved husband Joe, on December 24th, 1950. Ms. Pauline was the oldest current member of Smyrna Presbyterian Church and faithfully attended as long as she was physically able.



With the passing of this sweet sister, aunt, and cousin there goes a long history book of family and community knowledge. She loved to talk about the genealogy of her family and those that she knew. Receiving visitors and looking at old family photos were some of her favorite things. If anyone wanted to know who was related to whom and where they had lived, they always went to Pauline. She remembered the dates people were born and when they passed. Her knowledge of family and community history was phenomenal and she was able maintain her memory until the end. Amazingly, only last week she was answering such questions. She never forgot any detail. What a joyous reunion she will have with her Savior and the family that have gone on before her. The same family she kept alive in our hearts and minds with her many wonderful stories. Pauline will be missed by all who knew her.



Along with her parents, Pauline is preceded in death by her loving husband, Joseph Wayland Loftis; brothers, William "Willie" Gilbert Rakestraw and John "Pretty Boy" Walter Rakestraw; sisters, Bessie R. Everette, Marry R. Sutton and Soula Mae R. Knight.



Pauline is survived by her sisters, Evelyn Glaspie, Juanita "Polly" Robertson, Hazel Martin and Betty Sparks (Billy) as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins whom she loved dearly.



The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Kathy Petty and the entire staff of Northpointe Assisted Living of Mayodan for their excellent care and kindness to Pauline; also a special thanks to the nurses and doctors of Annie Penn Hospital in these last days. The family would also like to acknowledge niece, Elizabeth Holleman, and her husband, David, for their care and concern for Pauline. Elizabeth and David have considered it a privilege to have been a special part of her life.



In lieu of flowers please consider making donations to Covington Wesleyan Church, P.O. Box 623 Reidsville, NC 27323 or Smyrna Presbyterian Church, c/o Ann Dixon, 291 Crowder Road, Madison, NC 27025.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 20, 2020.