Paulus Ashby Fulcher Sr.
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Stokesdale Chapel
8320 U.S. Highway 158
Stokesdale, NC
Fulcher, Sr., Paulus Ashby

June 23, 1926 - September 20, 2021

Mr. Paulus Ashby Fulcher, Sr., 95, passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021 at his home at Countryside Village in Stokesdale.

A native of Farmville, Virginia, Mr. Fulcher was born on June 23, 1926, the son of the late Julian Thomas Fulcher and Blanche Jenkins Fulcher. Following high school graduation, he joined the US Marine Corps and served faithfully and honorably. He then went on to graduate from Hampden-Sydney College and served as manager of Human Resources at Burlington Industries for 34 years. He was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Messiah in Mayodan. He enjoyed golfing and special times spent with his family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Thomas Julian Fulcher, II and Robert Saunders Fulcher.

Surviving are his wife of 76 years, Emma Allen Fulcher of the home; children Paul A. Fulcher, Jr. and his wife, Jan Joyce Fulcher of Calabash, NC and daughter Paula Fulcher Kemp and her husband, William Kemp, of Austin, TX; 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Episcopal Church of the Messiah, 114 S. 2nd Avenue, Mayodan, NC 27027.

Forbis & Dick – Stokesdale is serving the Fulcher family and you are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.forbisanddick.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Paul we are sending our condolences along with prayers for you and your family.
Sandy and Tommy Robertson
September 23, 2021
