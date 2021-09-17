Haynes, Pearl Fox Simmerman Byers
Mrs. Pearl Fox Simmerman Byers Haynes, 98, of Greensboro and formerly of Statesville, died Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Heritage Greens Independent Living in Greensboro.
She was born in Iredell County on September 13, 1923, to the late Guy B. Fox and Gracie Bunch Fox. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, John Simmerman, three husbands: Jasper Simmerman, Rev. Holeman Byers and Curtis Haynes, along with two brothers.
Survivors include a son, Mickey Simmerman and his wife, Carolyn, a daughter-in-law, Martha Simmerman, 5 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and a number of stepchildren.
A private graveside service will be held.
