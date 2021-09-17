Menu
Pearl Fox Simmerman Byers Haynes
1923 - 2021
BORN
1923
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Nicholson Funeral Home
135 Front Street
Statesville, NC
Haynes, Pearl Fox Simmerman Byers

Mrs. Pearl Fox Simmerman Byers Haynes, 98, of Greensboro and formerly of Statesville, died Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Heritage Greens Independent Living in Greensboro.

She was born in Iredell County on September 13, 1923, to the late Guy B. Fox and Gracie Bunch Fox. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, John Simmerman, three husbands: Jasper Simmerman, Rev. Holeman Byers and Curtis Haynes, along with two brothers.

Survivors include a son, Mickey Simmerman and his wife, Carolyn, a daughter-in-law, Martha Simmerman, 5 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and a number of stepchildren.

A private graveside service will be held.

Condolences may be sent online to the family to www.nicholsonfunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the church or charity of the donor's choice. Nicholson Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 17, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mickey, A lot of fond memories with your mom and Jasper at the restaurant and church. Hope you and Carolyn are doing well. It has been a lot of years! Eddy Sipe
Eddy Sipe
September 16, 2021
