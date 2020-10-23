Kennon, Pearl Smith
June 10, 1925 - October 21, 2020
Pearl "Lina" Smith Kennon, age 95, of Ford Street, Eden, passed away on Wednesday morning, October 21, 2020 at her home.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at Fair Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Dan View Cemetery. Mrs. Kennon will lie in repose on Friday from 12 till 6 p.m. for anyone wanting to come by and pay their respects and sign the register book. The funeral service will be live streamed on Fair Funeral Home's Facebook page.
Mrs. Kennon was born June 10, 1925 in Cascade, VA to the late Tom and Eunice Booth Smith. She was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church.
She is survived by son, Keith Kennon and wife Daphne of Bugs Island, VA., daughter, Lenora K. Hale and husband Clarence of Eden.; grandchildren, Trevor Hale and wife Tammy, Todd Hale and wife Diane and Lynn Kennon; great-grandchildren, Danielle Kennon, Mallory Lasley and husband Greg, Levi Hale, Triston Hale; great-great-grandchildren, Kylee Hale and Colton Wilson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William "Otis" Kennon.
The family will meet at other times at the home.
.
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 23, 2020.