Pearline Gripper Monk
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
Monk, Pearline Gripper

December 8, 1930 - November 19, 2020

Mrs. Pearline Gripper Monk entered eternal rest on Thursday evening, November 19, 2020 at Green Valley Medical Center, Greensboro, NC.

Mrs. Monk was born in High Point, NC to the late Johnnie and Hallie Gripper on December 8, 1930. She was a graduate of William Penn High School and West Virginia State University.

Surviving relatives include: two brothers, Lenon L. Gripper (Miriam) of Lancaster, California and Johnny L. Gripper of Greensboro, NC; devoted in-laws, nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Public viewing will be held November 24, 2020 from 12:00 noon - 5:00 pm at Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, 206 Fourth Street, High Point, NC. Interment will be held at Carolina Biblical Gardens at 11:00 am on November 25, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Temple Memorial Baptist Church Educational Scholarship Fund.

Johnson and Sons Funeral Home

206 Fourth Street, High Point
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Inc.
206 Fourth Street, High Point, NC 27260
Nov
25
Interment
11:00a.m.
Carolina Biblical Gardens
Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Inc.
