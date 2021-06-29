Daye, Peggy Kennedy



January 21, 1939 - June 25, 2021



Peggy Kennedy Daye, the daughter of the late Gelaney and Benjamin Kennedy, entered into eternal rest on Friday, June 25, 2021 at the age of 82 at Moses Cone Hospital. She transitioned peacefully, surrounded by her loving family.



Born January 21, 1939 in Columbia, SC, Peggy moved to Greensboro, NC as a young child. She graduated from Dudley Senior High School and Guilford Technical Community College. She was employed by Greensboro Public Schools as a teacher's aide, Western Electric (AT&T) as a components inspector, and Good Hand Driving School as an administrator. She was also a certified nurse aide and provided private duty services to many.



Affectionally known by her six grand and four great-grandchildren as "Sweet Honey," she and her husband the late Leroy Daye had six children: Karen Daye Caldwell (deceased), Lamont Daye (deceased) (Angela), Shelia Daye, Franklin Daye (Gwen), Felicia Daye Reid (Chavis), Lisa Daye, and a host of relatives and friends.



A viewing will be held at the PJ Brown Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday, June 29, 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 30, 11:30 a.m., St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1414 Gorrell St., Greensboro, NC 27401.



Perry J. Brown Funeral Home



909 E. Market St. Greensboro NC 27401



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 29, 2021.