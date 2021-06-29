Peggy Kennedy Daye, the daughter of the late Gelaney and Benjamin Kennedy, entered into eternal rest on Friday, June 25, 2021 at the age of 82 at Moses Cone Hospital. She transitioned peacefully, surrounded by her loving family.
Born January 21, 1939 in Columbia, SC, Peggy moved to Greensboro, NC as a young child. She graduated from Dudley Senior High School and Guilford Technical Community College. She was employed by Greensboro Public Schools as a teacher's aide, Western Electric (AT&T) as a components inspector, and Good Hand Driving School as an administrator. She was also a certified nurse aide and provided private duty services to many.
Affectionally known by her six grand and four great-grandchildren as "Sweet Honey," she and her husband the late Leroy Daye had six children: Karen Daye Caldwell (deceased), Lamont Daye (deceased) (Angela), Shelia Daye, Franklin Daye (Gwen), Felicia Daye Reid (Chavis), Lisa Daye, and a host of relatives and friends.
A viewing will be held at the PJ Brown Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday, June 29, 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 30, 11:30 a.m., St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1414 Gorrell St., Greensboro, NC 27401.
Perry J. Brown Funeral Home
909 E. Market St. Greensboro NC 27401
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 29, 2021.
Thank you all who wrote, called, texted, came by, brought food etc. Our family greatly appreciate every act of kindness shown to us during this difficult time. Please consider this our thanks if you did not receive a note from us.
Sincerely,
The Daye Family
Felicia Daye Reid
Family
July 14, 2021
Dearest Aunt Peggy. When I think of you, I think of you fondly and with immense admiration. You were an amazing example of tenacity, strength, resiliency, beauty, and grace. You showed us girls how to be real women. You endured hardness like a good soldier. Through countless disappointments, health crisis', and loss you kept moving forward. Your smile was radiant and always genuine. In my heart I will think of you as forever young and always beautiful. God bless you. Thank you for always being so sincere and kind towards my mother, my brother, and me. Your niece Sheryl
Sheryl Day-Davis
Family
July 4, 2021
Please accept my condolences for the loss of your loved one. I hope you find comfort in the good memories of time spent together.
Claude W. Barnes
Other
July 3, 2021
My condolences to the family. Peggy was my neighbor in Morning side and her daughter Karen was a dear friend. Peggy was beautiful and I loved to hear her laugh. She never seemed to age she was a beautiful soul. May the family have comfort during this time .
Toni Haynes
Friend
June 30, 2021
Ms Peggy Daye, wasn´t just a friend from Morningside Side Homes, she was family to all of us. She and her family was always there for the Hood family, when we had a family loss or celebration, our family will miss her, but my family will continue be there for her family.