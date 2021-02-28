Goins, Peggy
April 25, 1943 - February 24, 2021
Peggy Jean Tatum Goins went home to be with her Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ on February 24, 2021, at 4:05 a.m. I want to thank our merciful God for renewing her body and making her whole again. Let us rejoice and not cry, but laugh and giggle. My Mom is in the Kingdom of Heaven.
Peggy was born on April 25, 1943, in Nelson County, Virginia, to Walter and Eva Tatum. They later moved to Lynchburg, Virginia, where Peggy attended and graduated from E.C. Glass High School in 1961. Following graduation, she went to work for Southern Bell, where she retired after 35 years of service.
Peggy was 23 when she met the love of her life, Eldridge Goins. They were married on May 30, 1970. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary last May. What a wonderful, loving 50 years it was. Their life was full of travels to the beach, mountains, Niagra Falls, Canada, Colorado, Cape Cod, as-well-as many trips to Florida. One of their many accomplishments was raising their son Shea. They put so much time and energy into him.
Walter and Eva Tatum preceded her in death as well as father and mother-in-law Sol and Margie Goins. She is survived by her loving husband, Eldridge Goins, son Shea (Dawn) Goins, brother Walter Tatum, sister-in-law Carol Martin, Linda Parrish, cousins Forrest (Terri) Martin, Garrett Martin, Michelle Slate, Ethan Cox, and Erik Cox. Also left to love his mom is Peggy's 12 year old fur-son Jack. Jack went most places that Shea did.
A Memorial service/Celebration of life will be planned around her birthday in late April or early May. Those who wish to attend should contact Shea Goins, [email protected]
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Triad Cremation & Funeral Service in Greensboro NC.
Triad Cremation & Funeral Service
2110 Veasley Street Greensboro NC 27407
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Feb. 28, 2021.