Lineberry, Peggy Lou Sheppard
March 6, 1936 - December 26, 2021
Peggy Lou Sheppard Lineberry, 85, of Liberty, passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Crossroads Retirement Community.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Pleasant Garden Baptist Church with Pastor Michael Barrett officiating ; burial will be following the service at Grays Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. prior to the service.
Peggy was the daughter of the late Cleveland and Bessie Sheppard and was also preceded in death by her husband, John Wesley Lineberry and sisters, Mildred Joyce, Ella Mae Hobbs, Opal Hemphill, Jewel Cox, and Mary Small.
Peggy was a very devoted wife who loved the Lord, her family, and her church. She loved to cook and did so every other Sunday for her children and grandchildren. She also loved to travel and spend time with her sisters.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, sons Richard Still (Cheryl) and Scott Still (Dawn); daughter, Lisa Essex; Marybeth Lineberry; grandchildren, David Still (Kaitlyn), Dusten Sprinkle (Lauren), Dana Sprinkle (Cameron), Hunter Still, Brooke Williams and Sierra Still; great-grandchildren, Allyson, Aaron, Sage, Haylee, Sara, Ashlee and Nathan; and brother-in-law, Clarence Hemphill.
The family would like to express special thanks to the staff of Cross Road Retirement Community - Memory Care Unit.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pleasant Garden Baptist Church.
