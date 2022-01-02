Menu
Peggy Lou Sheppard Lineberry
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Loflin Funeral Home
212 W Swannanoa Ave
Liberty, NC
Lineberry, Peggy Lou Sheppard

March 6, 1936 - December 26, 2021

Peggy Lou Sheppard Lineberry, 85, of Liberty, passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Crossroads Retirement Community.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Pleasant Garden Baptist Church with Pastor Michael Barrett officiating ; burial will be following the service at Grays Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. prior to the service.

Peggy was the daughter of the late Cleveland and Bessie Sheppard and was also preceded in death by her husband, John Wesley Lineberry and sisters, Mildred Joyce, Ella Mae Hobbs, Opal Hemphill, Jewel Cox, and Mary Small.

Peggy was a very devoted wife who loved the Lord, her family, and her church. She loved to cook and did so every other Sunday for her children and grandchildren. She also loved to travel and spend time with her sisters.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, sons Richard Still (Cheryl) and Scott Still (Dawn); daughter, Lisa Essex; Marybeth Lineberry; grandchildren, David Still (Kaitlyn), Dusten Sprinkle (Lauren), Dana Sprinkle (Cameron), Hunter Still, Brooke Williams and Sierra Still; great-grandchildren, Allyson, Aaron, Sage, Haylee, Sara, Ashlee and Nathan; and brother-in-law, Clarence Hemphill.

The family would like to express special thanks to the staff of Cross Road Retirement Community - Memory Care Unit.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pleasant Garden Baptist Church.

Please share your thoughts and memories with the family at www.LoflinFH.com.

Loflin Funeral Home of Liberty is honored to serve Peggy's family.

Loflin Funeral Home

212 W Swanannoa Ave, Liberty, NC 27298
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 2, 2022.
Loflin Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Peggy was like a 2nd Mama to me. Growing up, my family visited Peggy and her family almost every weekend. Peggy always made me feel like I was at home. We enjoyed cookouts, homemade ice-cream, and trips to White Lake. Peggy was a Godly woman with a sweet spirit. She was loved dearly.
Jane Lambert Talbert
Friend
January 2, 2022
