Simpson, Peggy Andrew
Peggy Andrew Simpson, 90, a resident of Greensboro, went home to be with her Lord and loving husband on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. She was born in Greensboro on January 5, 1932, the daughter of the late Clarence Odell Andrew, Sr. and Ruth Irene Brown Andrew.
She was a loving housewife, loving mom, loving grandma and faithful to the Lord.
Peggy was preceded in death by her husband Ervin R. Simpson; daughter, Janice Lynn Simpson, and siblings, Irene Andrew Martin, Betty Jean Andrew, Elizabeth Ann Andrew Snider and Clarence Odell Andrew, Jr.
Peggy is survived by her two sons, Robert "Bob" Simpson and wife Donna, Thomas "Tommy" Simpson and his wife Susie; one daughter, Cynthia Simpson Manning and her husband Roy; one sister, Brend G. Andrew Massengill; six grandchildren, Bobby Simpson, Ashlea Kallam, Christopher Morrison, Benjamin Morrison, Zachary Morrison, Heather Simpson and eight great-grandchildren, Ava, Caleb, Cole, Jaxton, Jonah, Roman, Brendan and Caden.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday at the Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel conducted by Reverend Joey Baynes. Interment will follow in Guilford Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 1 p.m. until service time.
The family would like to thank Heather Carroll and Paige MacCormick for the care and support of Peggy.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 8, 2022.