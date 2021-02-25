Menu
Penny Gail Johnson Williams
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Strickland & Jones Memorial Funeral Services
1810 Durham Rd
Roxboro, NC
Williams, Penny Gail Johnson

Roxboro - Penny Gail Johnson Williams, age 78, of Falcon's Rest Drive, Roxboro, NC and formerly of Greensboro, NC, died Saturday evening, February 20, 2021 at her home.

Mrs. Williams was born September 3, 1942 in Harnett County, NC, daughter of the late Thomas Allen and Alvie Ima Parrish Johnson. She was a homemaker and was of the Baptist faith. Penny enjoyed making miniature doll houses, reading, sewing, and tending to her flowers.

The world lost a beloved mother.

Penny grew up in North Carolina. From day one she tried to make the world a more beautiful place by helping others. Penny earned a cosmetology license to support and help put her husband through UNC-Chapel Hill. Her life calling was loving others, especially her family. She took great care of her children and was considered a "mom" to all of their friends. A beautiful, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who was the true definition of "Nana." She was always ready to give hugs and back scratches. The crafts she made or items she sewed were always full of love. Penny was overwhelmingly successful in her lifelong goal of leaving a lasting legacy of love.

Surviving are two children, Amy W. Bowes and husband, Donald of Roxboro, NC, Jeffrey L. Williams and wife, Karen of Atlanta, GA, nine grandchildren, Donovan Bowes and wife, Michelle, Christian Bowes, Colby Bowes, William Bowes, Ryan Flynn, Bradey Williams, Gavin Williams, Nolan Williams, Callan Williams, three great-grandchildren, Ollie Bowes, Caya R. Bowes, Kane Bowes, two sisters, Evelyn Byrd and husband, G.W. of Lillington, NC, Shirley Register and husband, Ray of Garner, NC, and a host of nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents Mrs. Williams is preceded in death by a brother, Braxton Johnson.

A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date.

We want give a special thanks to the wonderful care Amedisys Hospice Care offered. In lieu of flowers, please make tax-deductible donations to Amedisys Foundation, 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA. 70816 or Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 135 Clay Long Rd., Hurdle Mills, NC 27541.

Arrangements are by Strickland and Jones Memorial Funeral Services, 1810 Durham Road, Roxboro, NC 27573. Online condolences may be made at stricklandandjonesfs.com.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Feb. 25, 2021.
