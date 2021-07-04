Smith, Peter "Pete" Ferguson



June 17, 1954 - June 24, 2021



Peter Ferguson ("Pete") Smith, 67, passed away at Beacon Place on June 24, 2021, following a brief and courageous battle with an extremely fast-moving cancer.



Pete is survived by his wife, Sally Woolfolk Smith; daughter, Amanda Smith (Lucas Thomas) of Greensboro; son, Adam Smith of Tampa, FL; granddaughter – and apple of his eye – Everly Thomas of Greensboro; sister, Patricia Smith Coleman of Rockingham, NC; brother Mike Smith (Lauren Ward) of Charlotte, NC; nieces, Stephanie Coleman Davis, Cindy Coleman Terry, Tara Coleman Crowley, and Sherydan Smith; nephew, Hunter Smith; several great-nieces and great-nephews, and numerous cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, Fred Graves Smith and Frances Truitt Smith, and by his brother-in-law, Robert Coleman.



Pete was born in Greensboro on June 17, 1954 and lived here his entire life, with the exception of some childhood years spent in Richmond County. He had many stories about that era, such as almost hanging himself in the window of the chicken house, helping raise triplet baby goats by feeding them with doll bottles, and being struck by lightning while on the front porch.



From a young age Pete had a strong work ethic. While still in elementary school he loved being permitted to help out at his brother-in-law's gas station. His most hated job was washing dishes by hand at the IHOP when he was thirteen. However, this was followed by the triumph of persuading the owner of the newly built Janus Theatres to hire him at age fourteen. He rode his minibike to work and was thrilled to see many movies he wasn't old enough to see.



Pete was a 1972 graduate of Grimsley Senior High where he was a member of the choir and the Madrigal singers, and falsely claimed to play tuba in the pep band (this was in order to sneak out of school early on pep rally days). He and Sally met their first year at Grimsley, checking each other out in the choir room's angled mirror – the soprano section had a great view of the tenors and vice versa. They were married in April 1975, and lived happily ever after in their own quirky style. After meeting them, Lucas said to Amanda that "growing up in that house must have been like a cross between Glee and The Goldbergs."



At the age of 23 Pete fulfilled a childhood dream when he opened a business in the automotive field, House of Rubber Tire & Servicenter. He was also employed by Heafner Tire as retail sales manager for a few years. A chance encounter at a local bar resulted in a change to his career path. He was invited to work as a utility at a NASCAR race, which led to his eventual employment as a video technician in the television industry. With a few memorable exceptions, such as the broadcast of Nik Wallenda's walk across the Grand Canyon, the majority of his work was in sports television and included NASCAR and other motor sports series, hockey, golf, and college events. In 2004 he was a recipient of a sports Emmy award for "outstanding technical team, video control, NASCAR on Fox." Thereafter, guests in the Smith home often enjoyed posing for pictures in which they made acceptance speeches as they held the statue.



Pete loved his family, his friends, his job, his classic cars, the beach, music, animals, and traveling. He loved traveling despite the family's tendency to have many misadventures during vacations. The mere act of attempting to order food from drive-throughs while en route usually resulted in heartache, and the low point of one trip was when Pete ate some deadly part of his seafood entrée at the very moment he was being warned not to by the waiter. He wound up with food poisoning, suffering loudly and often in a hot little rental house with a single window air conditioner.



Once during a trip to Florida there was a space shuttle launch scheduled. Pete spent the day before the event negotiating a series of passes in order to score a prime viewing spot, and early the next morning we all watched with great anticipation until T-3 seconds when the mission was suddenly aborted. Everyone nearby understood the significance of this immediately and ran for their vehicles. Unfortunately it took the Smiths awhile to process what had happened, with Pete shaking his head and saying, "I just wanted to see it ONCE!" so that by the time we left, we spent hours in traffic. We drove through Kennedy Space Center, but both kiddos – having been dragged out of bed at 3 am – were sound asleep. Eventually we decided to salvage the day by going to a nearby national park, imagining that the children could see baby turtles hatching or something and have an educational experience after all. They happily leaped out of the car and ran full speed down to what turned out to be a nude beach.



One of Pete's best gifts was being able to find something to enjoy in almost every situation. His infectious smile, big laugh, and big heart were an example to us all. The family would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support we've received.



A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 9 at 2:00 in Congregational United Church of Christ, 400 W. Radiance Drive in Greensboro with visitation following. Should you wish to make a donation in Pete's honor, please consider the ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929, or (Hospice) AuthoraCare Collective, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405.



Triad Cremation and Funeral Service



2110 Veasley St



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jul. 4, 2021.