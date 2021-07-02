Steelman, Phil
June 10, 1948 - June 22, 2021
Born June 10th, 1948, Phil grew up in the hills of North Carolina, the oldest of seven siblings. At age 18, he enlisted in the United States Army, serving honorably in the 56th Air Defense Artillery for three years. He built a successful career in the chemical business, starting out at Pfizer in Greensboro, NC, and later joining BASF in Mt. Olive, New Jersey. Upon moving to Houston, Phil worked as a general manager at Exel for 16 years, and later joined XPO Logistics in 2014. Over the years, Phil was an active member of the community, participating in the Civitans Club and the United States Junior Chamber Organization (Jaycee's), in Jamestown, NC, as well as earning the Good Skipper Award for his involvement with Boys and Girls Harbor of Houston.
An avid sportsman, he took great joy in coaching his children's sports teams, which included baseball, football, basketball, volleyball, and ice hockey. When not coaching, he was proudly cheering his children on from the sidelines. He was, no doubt, their biggest fan. Phil loved the great outdoors, especially hunting, fishing, and gardening, and was known for growing lemons the size of softballs which he eagerly shared with neighbors and friends. He, along with his children, would devote a full day each year to picking bushels of lemons, washing them, squeezing the juice, and freezing it for lemonade all winter. He took every opportunity to teach his children the value of watching a seed grow into a fruit, vegetable, or flower, and was in awe of the beauty in God's world. His love of music spanned the genres of country, gospel, oldies, beach, and Motown. He especially loved spending time with his four-legged pal, Wilson.
He was a man of great faith, who took the time each morning to give thanks to God for giving him another day to spend with his family. He exhibited amazing grace and strength throughout his four-year illness, always displaying a positive attitude by saying, "We'll get through it." He is preceded in death by his parents, Rachel and Hal Steelman, and brothers, Ken and Thomas. He is survived by his devoted wife, Valerie, of 34 years, his loving children, April, Sam, (Lyndsey), Emily, (Jesse), and Zachary, (Tara); grandchildren, Lauren, Morgan, and Luke, whose arrival we anxiously await; and great-grandchildren, Chloe and Alex. He is also survived by siblings, Bobby, Perry, Gail, and Gwyn.
Funeral services will be held at American Heritage Funeral Home, 10710 Veterans Memorial Drive, on Monday, July 12th, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m., chapel service at 12:30 p.m., and burial with military honors immediately following at Houston National Cemetery, adjacent to the funeral home. Donations may be made in Phil's memory to MD Anderson Cancer Center
