Love you so dearly, Your Linda
February 18, 2022
Linda, I am so sorrow for your loss. I know you were always there for Phillip and always took care of him. I could tell that both of you had a very special deep love for each other. I will especially be praying for you tomorrow. May God put his loving arms around you and comfort you.
Janis Tucker
Friend
March 26, 2021
I am so sorry to hear this. His sister, Margot, was my best childhood friend. I had known him since I was a baby...and of course, Margot too. Mrs. Hammond was my mother's best friend.
margaret underwood
March 24, 2021
Missing my dear friend Philip - thinking of fond memories and thankful for the opportunity you gave me 31 years ago. Sending hugs and prayers to Linda and family.
Sherry connor
Coworker
March 23, 2021
My deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Philip. May you be comforted by our loving God during this very sad time, John 3:16.