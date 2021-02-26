Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Philip R. Martin Jr.
1989 - 2021
BORN
1989
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
515 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC
Martin, Jr., Philip R.

January 26, 1989 - February 23, 2021

Philip passed away on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 from complications following a long battle with addiction. Our beloved son, and devoted brother will be sorely missed. His love of music, loyalty of friendships, charismatic personality and devotion to his family leave us all with treasured memories. At this time, we will have a small private gathering to honor his memory at the home of his parents, Shirley and Phil Martin, A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a future date. Donation suggestions include Caring Services, Inc., 102 Chestnut Dr., High Point, NC 27262 and Fellowship Hall, 5140 Dustan Rd, Greensboro, NC 27405. Feel free to leave comments at www.haneslineberryfuneralhomes.com.

Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Services

515 N Elm St.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Feb. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
Dear Shirley and Phil , I am so very sorry about Philip. I am sending loving thoughts to you and your family. I have not seen all of you in a very long time but I can see Philip as a young boy clearly in my memory. Please take care of all of you.
Susannah Thomas Bell
March 6, 2021
Ed Neese
February 27, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Prayers in the days ahead, sounds like he was a nice young man.
Darlene Greeson
February 26, 2021
Although we have never met, after reading about your son, I wanted you to know my heart breaks for you and your family. The disease of addiction has taken too many beautiful lives. Please know my thoughts are with you all.
Carol Vance
February 26, 2021
Phil and Shirley we were heartbroken when we saw the obituary this morning. We are thinking about you guys and Melaney. Please call us if we can do anything for you.
Allison and Rob Leonard
February 26, 2021
What a wonderful boy this young man was as one of my fourth graders at Brooks Global!!! He was always willing to work and to give his opinion on any and everything. So sorry to hear of the addiction problem later in life that took him too early. Praying for all of the family. Much love and prayers. Barbara
Barbara Moffitt
February 26, 2021
Shirley I just found out, I´m so sorry for your loss. I know your heart is breaking, I will keep you in my thoughts and prayers.
Tracy Oakley
February 26, 2021
Praying for your family. I lost my brother to addiction in August. Praying for comfort and strength that only our heavenly Father can provide. So sorry for your loss.
Katie
February 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results