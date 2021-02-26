Martin, Jr., Philip R.
January 26, 1989 - February 23, 2021
Philip passed away on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 from complications following a long battle with addiction. Our beloved son, and devoted brother will be sorely missed. His love of music, loyalty of friendships, charismatic personality and devotion to his family leave us all with treasured memories. At this time, we will have a small private gathering to honor his memory at the home of his parents, Shirley and Phil Martin, A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a future date. Donation suggestions include Caring Services, Inc., 102 Chestnut Dr., High Point, NC 27262 and Fellowship Hall, 5140 Dustan Rd, Greensboro, NC 27405. Feel free to leave comments at www.haneslineberryfuneralhomes.com
.
Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Services
515 N Elm St.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Feb. 26, 2021.