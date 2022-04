Phillip Orville "Phil" Bunker



Greensboro — Phillip Orville "Phil" Bunker, 82, died Saturday, March 13, 2021. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17. The family will receive friends beginning at 12 p.m. at Lake Brandt Baptist Church, 1901 Trosper Rd. Forbis & Dick - Stokesdale is assisting the family.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 16, 2021.