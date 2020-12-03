Mosley, Phillip
Charlotte - Phillip Maurice Mosley, formerly of High Point, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2020 from dementia. He was in the presence of his family who loved and adored him.
He was born in Mount Airy, NC to Ernest and Stella Mosley on October 16, 1938. He spent much of his youth on a tobacco farm and developed an amazing work ethic at a young age that remained part of his character for the rest of his life. Phillip graduated from Trinity High School in Trinity, NC. In 1958, he married the love of his life, Linda Kinney. He worked in the furniture industry until he enrolled at High Point College while he and Linda worked to support the collective effort. Upon graduating with an accounting degree from HPC, he went to work for the Internal Revenue Service. One of his clients became his next and final employer, Handi-Clean Products, where he worked his way up from Controller to Chairman of the Board. He attended First Wesleyan Church. Phillip was the kind of man who would do anything to help those around him, including hiring many with physical challenges and empowering them to focus on their abilities. He spent many Christmas Eves helping deliver food and gifts to families in need. He eventually retired in 2009. He loved to golf and took two memorable trips to Scotland with his brothers-in-law who were brothers to him. He adored his five grandchildren and had special memories with them all including annual Mosley beach trips.
He is survived by his wife, Linda, daughter Jennifer (husband Mike) Knapp, their children Cole and Emily, and son, Brian (wife Allison) Mosley and their children, Claire, Olivia and Grey. He was so very proud of his family and cherished time with them. He was preceded in death by his sister Freddie Hilliard and survived by his sisters, Shelby Hinshaw and Wilma Williams.
Our family is eternally grateful to Reggie Cheeseborough and Deborah Toler from Visiting Angels for their loving care of Dad when we were not allowed to visit.
A small memorial service will be held for immediate family. A Celebration of Life event will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Holy Angels at http://www.holyangelsnc.org
