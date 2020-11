Russ, Phillip



April 10, 1955 - August 3, 2020



Phillip passed away on August 3, 2020. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, December 1 at Lakeview Cemetery in Greensboro at 3 o'clock. Services will be conducted by Rev. Danny Joyner.



Phillip graduated from the School of the Deaf in Morganton, NC, then worked for the Postal Service. He is preceded in death by his parents Irvin Russ and Louise Russ. Phillip is survived by his brothers Ron and Randy.



Triad Cremation and Funeral Service



2110 Veasley St Greensboro NC 27407



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 27, 2020.