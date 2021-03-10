Mandy, I send my sincere condolences to you in the passing of your sweet Mother. I was so shocked and saddened to read this, but surely know where she is. I will always have Precious memories of her and remember her with much love. Phyllis was the absolutely Sweetest Lady one could ever meet and to have known her was Golden. I thank our God - He allowed her to come into my life. I hold you and your loved ones in my prayers. ek

Ellen Kavanagh March 11, 2021