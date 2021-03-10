Hawkins, Phyllis Simpson
May 25, 1940 - March 7, 2021
Mrs. Phyllis Simpson Hawkins, 80, passed away on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at home in Summerfield.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 11, at the Mt. Bethel Church Cemetery in Summerfield.
A native of Rockingham County, Phyllis was born on May 25, 1940, the daughter of the late Edgar W. Simpson and Audrey Barham Simpson. She was a member of Mt. Bethel Church and was retired from the Center for Creative Leadership. Phyllis loved painting, creating landscapes, often displaying her work at the P & M Restaurant. Phyllis lived her life with love, energy and unmatched generosity. Her love of reading reached far and wide, including numerous manuscripts from CCR to later in life as she delved deep into her Christian faith immersing herself in her family Bible. She enjoyed travel with family, friends and her two dogs. Her treasure on earth, though, was time spent with family, especially her grandkids. A loving mother, sister, grandmother and friend to many, she will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Surviving are her children Eddie Moore (Kim) of Santa Fe, New Mexico, Mandy Crews (Scott) of Summerfield, NC, Christopher Moore (Wendy) of Aiken, SC; sisters Marie Penry (Al) of Denton and Glennie Goins (Larry) of Madison; and 4 grandchildren, Will Crews, Vera Crews, Logan Moore, and Nicolas Moore.
Memorial donations may be made to Mt. Bethel Church, 8130 NC Highway 65, Summerfield, NC 27358 or Authoracare (Hospice), 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 10, 2021.