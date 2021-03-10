Menu
Phyllis Simpson Hawkins
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Stokesdale Chapel
8320 U.S. Highway 158
Stokesdale, NC
Hawkins, Phyllis Simpson

May 25, 1940 - March 7, 2021

Mrs. Phyllis Simpson Hawkins, 80, passed away on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at home in Summerfield.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 11, at the Mt. Bethel Church Cemetery in Summerfield.

A native of Rockingham County, Phyllis was born on May 25, 1940, the daughter of the late Edgar W. Simpson and Audrey Barham Simpson. She was a member of Mt. Bethel Church and was retired from the Center for Creative Leadership. Phyllis loved painting, creating landscapes, often displaying her work at the P & M Restaurant. Phyllis lived her life with love, energy and unmatched generosity. Her love of reading reached far and wide, including numerous manuscripts from CCR to later in life as she delved deep into her Christian faith immersing herself in her family Bible. She enjoyed travel with family, friends and her two dogs. Her treasure on earth, though, was time spent with family, especially her grandkids. A loving mother, sister, grandmother and friend to many, she will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Surviving are her children Eddie Moore (Kim) of Santa Fe, New Mexico, Mandy Crews (Scott) of Summerfield, NC, Christopher Moore (Wendy) of Aiken, SC; sisters Marie Penry (Al) of Denton and Glennie Goins (Larry) of Madison; and 4 grandchildren, Will Crews, Vera Crews, Logan Moore, and Nicolas Moore.

Memorial donations may be made to Mt. Bethel Church, 8130 NC Highway 65, Summerfield, NC 27358 or Authoracare (Hospice), 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405.

Forbis & Dick – Stokesdale is serving the Hawkins family and you are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.forbisanddick.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Mt. Bethel Church Cemetery
Summerfield, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Just found out about Phyllis, my heart is so broken I took care of her mother, dad, frank, and Martin. I will truly miss her. RIP Phyllis
Argentina Carter
Other
December 3, 2021
I am saddened over the loss of Phyllis. Memories of the years gone by that we were a stone throw away as neighbors have come flooding back. Good and wonderful memories of the kind and loving friend of Phyllis. In my heart I know she is in a better place and with no pain but I still hurt with knowledge that she is gone. My condolences and Love to all of you, Mandy, Eddie, and Chris, and to your families
Dot Yates
April 1, 2021
I didn't know Phyllis as well as I would have liked, as former coworkers at CCL we didn't have much interaction, but my sympathy goes out to Glennie and Mandy whom I knew better. So sorry for your loss.
Joanne Ferguson
March 19, 2021
Mandy, I send my sincere condolences to you in the passing of your sweet Mother. I was so shocked and saddened to read this, but surely know where she is. I will always have Precious memories of her and remember her with much love. Phyllis was the absolutely Sweetest Lady one could ever meet and to have known her was Golden. I thank our God - He allowed her to come into my life. I hold you and your loved ones in my prayers. ek
Ellen Kavanagh
March 11, 2021
