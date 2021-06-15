Warren, Phyllis Marie Jones
August 17, 1938 - June 11, 2021
Mrs. Phyllis Marie Jones Warren, 82, passed away with family by her side on Friday, June 11, 2021 at Countryside Village.
Mrs. Warren's funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 16 at Stokesdale United Methodist Church with Rev. Dr. Ed McKinney officiating. Following the committal service in the church cemetery, the family will greet friends in the fellowship hall.
Born in Guilford County on August 17, 1938, Phyllis was the daughter of the late Daniel Arthur Jones, Sr. and Ida Young Jones. She was a long-time and active member of Stokesdale United Methodist Church where she attended the Leon Southard Sunday School class and was active in the United Methodist Women's fellowship. Phyllis loved playing the piano and, on many mornings, friends and relatives would receive a phone call where she would bless them with her playing "Jesus Loves Me."
Following high school, Phyllis attended Kings Business College and went on to work for Newman Machine Company as bookkeeper for over 30 years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Wesley Warren, in 2006; sister Eleanor Jones Cottrell; brothers Leon Jones, D. A. Jones, Jr., Nolan Jones, Worth Jones, Max Jones, and Norman Jones.
Surviving are her sister Treva Norman Garrison of Reidsville and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to caregivers Jenny Garner and Shirley Parrish; the staff at Countryside Village; and the folks from Authoracare for the loving care and attention shown to Phyllis over the last several months.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Stokesdale United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 38, Stokesdale, NC 27357.
Published by Greensboro News & Record from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2021.