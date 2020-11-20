Greensboro — Podrea Jackson, 46, died Saturday, November 14, 2020. A public viewing will be held on Saturday, November 21 at Goldie Hargett Memorial Chapel, 905 E. Market St. from 12 to 5 p.m. Hargett Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Goldie Hargett Memorial Chapel
905 E. Market Street, Greensboro, North Carolina
Funeral services provided by:
Hargett Funeral Service, Inc. - Greensboro
GUEST BOOK
7 Entries
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. "May God Bless, Each and Everyone Of You! During this most difficult time. From: Shirlene Goolsby and Family
Shirlene Goolsby
Friend
November 19, 2020
May god bless you and your family my deepest sympathy. Pat Keith and Desmond Thomas
Pat Keith
Family
November 19, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. And if there is anything we can do feel free to let us know. The Robinson and Enoch family. Shanice you are in our prayers.
Marie Robinson
Family
November 18, 2020
RIP Pondrea (Dre) You gonna bs miss and prayer for my jackson family and my condolences my ❤ is broken right now but god is lookung over you in this mist of time sleep peacefully and see you soon you chelle and Adaryl wharton we gonna hang on in there together and always remember we love you
Michell Farrar
November 18, 2020
ANDREA EVON CAUTHEN
Family
November 17, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Sylvia Davis
Family
November 17, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.