Polly Kendrick Price Irby
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Stokesdale Chapel
8320 U.S. Highway 158
Stokesdale, NC
Irby, Polly Kendrick Price

June 15, 1933 - December 19, 2020

Polly Kendrick Price Irby, 87, passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at North Pointe of Mayodan.

A private graveside service will be held at Liberty Wesleyan Church with Rev. Danny Janes officiating.

A native of Rockingham County, Polly was born on June 15, 1933, the daughter of the late Charlie Herbert Kendrick and Gillie Griffin Kendrick. She was an active member of Liberty Wesleyan Church as long as her health allowed. Polly was a crafty person who enjoyed knitting and crocheting, she could also be found tending her flower gardens and served as a judge and secretary for the American Iris Society. She also enjoyed collecting dolls and dishes. Family and friends knew they could rely on her for tender loving care when they needed it most.

She was preceded in death by her husband Albert Hampton Price; brothers Robert Leon Hinson and Bobby Jack Jessie; and a sister Lois Marie Boles.

Surviving are sons Jerry Price (Margaret) and Vinson Price (Debra) all of Summerfield; sister Jean Burleson of Ritchfield; 5 grandchildren Carey Price (Abbey), Andy Price, Mallory Price, and David Price (Mary) and Amanda Price; 3 great grandchildren Stefanie Price, Callaeigh Price, and Carson Price.

The family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to Hospice of Rockingham County and the staff at North Pointe of Mayodan for the loving care and attention shown to Polly during her stay there.

Memorial donations may be directed to Liberty Wesleyan Church, PO Box 579, Summerfield, NC 27358.

Forbis & Dick – Stokesdale is serving the family and you are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.forbisanddick.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Polly was a wonderful friend. Will always cherish the laughs and time we shared together. Lots of laughs in the turnip green patch. She was a great wife to Uncle Ham. They were a special couple. Rest in Peace, sweet, Polly.
Caroline Dalton
December 22, 2020
My family thought and prayers are with you all during this difficult time. Much love
Sheila Dunlap
December 21, 2020
Condolences to the Family of sweet Polly
Vickie Hinnant
December 21, 2020
