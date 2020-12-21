Irby, Polly Kendrick Price
June 15, 1933 - December 19, 2020
Polly Kendrick Price Irby, 87, passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at North Pointe of Mayodan.
A private graveside service will be held at Liberty Wesleyan Church with Rev. Danny Janes officiating.
A native of Rockingham County, Polly was born on June 15, 1933, the daughter of the late Charlie Herbert Kendrick and Gillie Griffin Kendrick. She was an active member of Liberty Wesleyan Church as long as her health allowed. Polly was a crafty person who enjoyed knitting and crocheting, she could also be found tending her flower gardens and served as a judge and secretary for the American Iris Society. She also enjoyed collecting dolls and dishes. Family and friends knew they could rely on her for tender loving care when they needed it most.
She was preceded in death by her husband Albert Hampton Price; brothers Robert Leon Hinson and Bobby Jack Jessie; and a sister Lois Marie Boles.
Surviving are sons Jerry Price (Margaret) and Vinson Price (Debra) all of Summerfield; sister Jean Burleson of Ritchfield; 5 grandchildren Carey Price (Abbey), Andy Price, Mallory Price, and David Price (Mary) and Amanda Price; 3 great grandchildren Stefanie Price, Callaeigh Price, and Carson Price.
The family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to Hospice of Rockingham County and the staff at North Pointe of Mayodan for the loving care and attention shown to Polly during her stay there.
Memorial donations may be directed to Liberty Wesleyan Church, PO Box 579, Summerfield, NC 27358.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 21, 2020.