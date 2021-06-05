Hartman, Pollyann Young
October 12, 1939 - June 1, 2021
Pollyann Young Hartman was born on October 12, 1939 in Greensboro, NC, to Montgomery Knapp Young and Pauline Sawyer Young. She passed away in her childhood home on June 1, 2021. She is survived by her husband, Elwood, and her son, Alex, in addition to her cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Polly and Elwood met while they attended Greensboro High School prior to graduating in 1957. Polly then attended and graduated from Wake Forest University in 1961 with a major in history. She and Elwood married in Greensboro on August 26, 1961 and lived in the Bay Area in California until 1966, when they moved to Pullman, WA. Before their son was born, they lived in France three times and traveled around the world. Polly, Elwood, and Alex lived again in Paris, France, in 1979, 1985–86, and 1991–92 and enjoyed traveling together in France, Germany, Italy, Morocco, and Spain. Polly was active in her community as a volunteer for the public library and school system. She was an avid reader of both fiction and nonfiction. She loved gardening, animals, and trips to the beach. Polly continued traveling to Africa, the Caribbean, and Europe throughout her life.
The funeral service will be at Green Hill Cemetery on Friday, June 11 at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to the Audubon Society, Nature Conservancy, and Neill Public Library in Pullman, WA.
Published by Greensboro News & Record from Jun. 5 to Jun. 9, 2021.