Porter Eugene Wright, Sr. passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Moses H. Cone Hospital. A private graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Lakeview Memorial Park. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 9, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Woodard Funeral Home.
Porter was a member of New Zion Missionary Baptist church. He worked for Brooks Lumber Co. for many years. Later he worked for and retired from P. Lorillard in 1996.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Georgie Lewis Wright; one daughter, Patricia Wright Brooks (Allen), three sons; Porter Wright, Jr. (Gloria), Robert Franklin Wright (Tara), Donald Wright (Lois); nine grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Also surviving are two sisters, M. Virginia Bynum, Dr. Rosa Jones (Samuel), one brother, Robert Wright, sisters-in-law, Rozenia Wright, Maggie Jean Turner, Frances Lewis, one brother-in-law, Roy Lewis, and a host of nieces, nephews and many friends.
Woodard Funeral Home
3200 N. O'Henry Blvd. Greensboro, NC 27405
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 9, 2021.
The Wright Family is on our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Mr. Wright, Jr. took such good care of us. We were part of his network on Kenbridge Drive. Peace be with you all.
Rosemarie Reichert, Annette and Scott Kern
March 10, 2021
Our condolences, Dan & Frances
Dan Ferguson
March 9, 2021
Deepest condolences to the Wright family. Mr. Wright was always making me laugh with his jokes. He had a kind and gentle soul, and he will TRULY be missed. Love, Kat
Kathleen Simpson
March 9, 2021
May I offer my sincere and deepest condolences in the loss of such a sweet and soft spoken man.
Jessica Black Fox
March 9, 2021
Granddad,
Never in a million lifetimes will there ever be another like you. My heart is broken, but I'm grateful for the many memories that you left me with. Thank you for all of the jokes and stories, the singing, the harmonica playing, the dancing, and countless other things that are far too many to mention. Thank you for simply being YOU...my granddad!! I miss you so much!!!...and I'll always remember how you used to tell me "Keep on doing what you doing". I love you, granddad!! You're forever in my heart.
Theresa (Tweet)