Granddad, Never in a million lifetimes will there ever be another like you. My heart is broken, but I'm grateful for the many memories that you left me with. Thank you for all of the jokes and stories, the singing, the harmonica playing, the dancing, and countless other things that are far too many to mention. Thank you for simply being YOU...my granddad!! I miss you so much!!!...and I'll always remember how you used to tell me "Keep on doing what you doing". I love you, granddad!! You're forever in my heart. Theresa (Tweet)

Theresa Wright March 9, 2021