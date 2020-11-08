Troxler, Rachel Herbin
June 21, 1923 - November 5, 2020
Rachel Herbin Troxler, 97, of Brown Summit, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Lakeview Memorial Park with Rev. Jeremy Troxler and Rev. Kevin Cochran officiating.
Rachel was born in Guilford County to the late Russell and Ila Herbin. She was a longtime member of Brown Summit United Methodist Church and served in the choir for several years. She was affectionately known as "Maw" by her family and friends and found joy in spending time with them. She enjoyed cooking and always had delicious meals for anyone who walked through the door.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Troxler and sisters, Theda Gerringer and Sybil Shreve.
She is survived by her children, Rod Troxler (Toni) and Lynne Yates; grandchildren, Todd Yates (Leah), Laurie Yates, Aimee Henderson (Brian), Lindsi Forte (Wade) and Caitlin Smith (Jay); great grandchildren, Pace and Ella Jane Henderson, Will and Ashlyn Rives, Abbey and Ryan Yates, Ainsley and Audrey Smith, Emerson and Claire Forte; sister, Billie Coltrane; sister-in-law, Anne Medearis; loving nieces and nephews; special friends, Linda Baumgartner and Maureen Meager; special caregivers, Vanessa Whitman, Teresa Farrar, Felicia Winnix and Linda Jones.
Memorial contributions may be made to Brown Summit United Methodist Church, 4426 NC Highway 150 East, Brown Summit, NC 27214.
Wilkerson Funeral Home is assisting the family and condolences may be made at www.wilkersonfuneral.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 8, 2020.