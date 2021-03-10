Ralph Gilbert
Eden — Ralph Bowling Gilbert, 91, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021 at UNC-Rockingham Nursing Center.
A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 13 at Ridgeview Memorial Gardens. The Rockingham County Veterans Honor Guard will perform mlitary honors. Mr. Gilbert will lie in repose on Friday from 12 p.m. till 6 p.m. The service will be live streamed on Fair Funeral Home face book page.
Mr. Gilbert was born February 15, 1930 in Leaksville, NC to the late Elmer Gene Gilbert and Sallie Bowling Gilbert. He was the ninth of their ten children. He was a graduate of Stoneville High School. Upon graduating high school, he enlisted in the Air Force where he spent a year in Germany. After service, he continued his education at Elon University, receiving a bachelor's degree in education and later a master's degree from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He began his teaching career at Bethany School. He later served as a principal, bus driver and teacher at Happy Home School. After thirteen years at Happy Home, he accepted a job as principal at his alma mater, Stoneville High School. Ralph was a member of First Baptist Church where he sang in the church choir. He enjoyed fishing, working in the yard and spending time with his family. His biggest joy came from spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. They would go on outings in their boat to Philpott Lake, spend weeks at a time at Ocean Lakes Family Campground and spent lots of time watching sporting events. He was a diehard Duke fan and spent many Saturdays at Wallace Wade Stadium tailgating and watching football games with his family. Mr. Gilbert enjoyed watching his grandchildren grow up and spent many hours watching both Noah and Hailey play sports. Mr. Gilbert was a well-known and respected educator and former coach in Rockingham County. Everyone who came in contact with Mr. Gilbert had a positive story to share about their encounter, from former students and players, to his caretakers in the past 5 years.
The family would like to extend thanks to Pam Blackwell, the staff at Brookedale Eden and the staff at UNC-Rockingham Nursing Center and Hospital for their care and compassion.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 10, 2021.