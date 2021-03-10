Gilbert, Ralph B.
February 15, 1930 - March 7, 2021
Ralph Bowling Gilbert, 91, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021 at UNC-Rockingham Nursing Center.
A graveside service will be held at 12:00pm on Saturday, March 13 at Ridgeview Memorial Gardens. Military honors will be provided by Rockingham County Honor Guard. Mr. Gilbert will lie in repose on Friday from 12 noon till 6 pm. The service will be live streamed on Fair Funeral Home face book page.
Mr. Gilbert was born February 15, 1930 in Leaksville, NC to the late Elmer Gene Gilbert and Sallie Bowling Gilbert. He was the ninth of their ten children. He was a graduate of Stoneville High School. Upon graduating high school, he enlisted in the Air Force where he spent a year in Germany. After service he continued his education at Elon University receiving a Bachelor's degree in English and later a Master's degree from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He began his teaching career at Bethany School. He later served as a principal, bus driver and teacher at Happy Home School. After thirteen years at Happy Home he accepted a job as principal at his alma mater, Stoneville High School. Ralph was a member of First Baptist Church where he sang in the church choir. He enjoyed fishing, working in the yard and spending time with his family. His biggest joy came from spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. They would go on outings in their boat to Philpott Lake, spend weeks at a time at Ocean Lakes Family Campground and spent lots of time watching sporting events. He was a diehard Duke fan and spent many Saturdays at Wallace Wade Stadium tailgating and watching football games with his family. Mr. Gilbert enjoyed watching his grandchildren grow up and spent many hours watching both Noah and Hailey play sports. Mr. Gilbert was a well-known and respected educator and former coach in Rockingham County. Everyone who came in contact with Mr. Gilbert had a positive story to share about their encounter, from former students and players, to his caretakers in the past 5 years.
He is survived by his daughter, Sally Jo Blackwell and husband, Jon; grandchildren, Noah Gilbert Blackwell and Hailey Anne Blackwell; and his sister, Margaret Robertson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joretta Wade Gilbert and daughter, Melia Anne Gilbert.
The family would like to extend thanks to Pam Blackwell, the staff at Brookedale Eden and the staff at UNC-Rockingham Nursing Center and Hospital for their care and compassion.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
