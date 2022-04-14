Beach, Randall Eugene "Randy"
October 17, 1962 - April 12, 2022
Randall Eugene "Randy" Beach, 59, of Kernersville, NC passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
A native of Guilford County, NC, Randy was a wonderful husband of 30 years to Susan Vanhoy Beach and the son of Bobby Gene Beach and Ruth Gordon Beach, both deceased.
Randy worked for Kroger for 20 years and with Harris Teeter for 22 years before retiring in 2020. He was a loving husband and father who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Randy will be dearly missed by all that knew him.
Survivors include his wife, Susan; son, Robert "Robby" Beach; brother, Bobby Gene Beach, Jr. and wife, Robyn; sister, Lisa Beach; nephews, Jon Beach and wife, Ali, David Beach, Jamie Beach and fiancée, Jessica Welborn, and Trey Beach and wife, Abbey; and great niece, Ava Rose Beach.
A memorial service celebrating his life will be held 3 p.m. Friday, April 15, 2022 at Morris Chapel United Methodist Church, 2715 Darrow Road, Walkertown, NC 27051 with Rev. Jeff Coppley and Miss Sam Wesley officiating. The family will greet friends from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday prior to the service at the church.
Friends and family may view, and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com
.
Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Services
213 W. Mountain Street, Kernersville, North Carolina 27284
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 14, 2022.