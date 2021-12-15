Scott, Randolph Charles



1942 - December 9, 2021



Randolph Charles Scott, 79, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on December 9, 2021, from complications of lymphoma. His family is grateful for the excellent care he received from the medical staff throughout his illness.



Born in Boone, NC, Randy was the first child of Charles and Kathryn Scott, later to be joined by his sister Barbara. The family moved to Madison, NC, in 1946, where he met his future wife and "one and only love," Elaine McCollum, at the tender age of 8. Elaine was instantly smitten and conferred upon him the highest honor a primary school child can bestow: she named her dog after him!



Graduating from Davidson College with a major in chemistry just as the Vietnam War began, Randy joined the Air Force to fulfill one of his greatest dreams and lifelong passions: flying airplanes. He squeaked through pilot training just before his eyesight precipitously declined, allowing him to become an RF-4C reconnaissance pilot. Staying in the military even after the war ended, he took postings in the States and abroad, and eventually attained the rank of Major.



After his flying days ended, Randy took an early retirement and earned a degree in computer science from Christopher Newport University in 1991. Computers—particularly Apple computers—would become another great passion in his life. Besides programming for a living, he also was the unofficial tech expert and troubleshooter for friends and family.



Randy possessed a highly analytical and inquiring mind, was a seeker of knowledge and truth, and read voraciously on a wide range of topics including history, philosophy, Christian theology, and conservative politics. A committed Christian, he was raised Methodist but attended First Baptist Church of Newport News and Bethel Baptist Church of Yorktown as an adult.



A keen music lover and audiophile, he appreciated classical music, opera, and the operettas of Gilbert and Sullivan. He was good with his hands and could fix almost anything. He spent countless hours on genealogical books for both his and Elaine's families. When he discovered something he liked, he was eager for others to share his enthusiasm. This included all things Apple, the maritime adventures of Horatio Hornblower, and Braunschweiger (liver sausage). He also operated under the belief that you can never have enough cameras, speakers, flashlights, watches, maps, or binoculars.



Randy was multi-talented, cerebral, generous, self-effacing, unfailingly even-tempered, and a loyal and faithful son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was predeceased by his father Charles and favorite dog Yippy, and is survived by his mother Kathryn, sister Barbara James (Bob), wife Elaine, daughter Catherine Arne (Chris), son Eric (Katherine) and their children, Simon, Andrew, and Lily. His circle was not wide but, like him, it ran deep.



A memorial service will be held at Bethel Baptist Church in Yorktown on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 11:00, and a reception at the church will be held afterwards. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of the giver's choice. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.



Weymouth Funeral Home



12746 Nettles Drive, Newport News, VA 23606



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 15, 2021.