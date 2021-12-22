Huffines, Randy



April 11, 1948 - December 18, 2021



Randy E. Huffines, age 73, went home to his heavenly father on Saturday, December 18, 2021. Randy was born in Burlington, NC, on April 11, 1948, to Jennings M. Huffines and Evelyna B. Huffines. Randy was the youngest of four children.



Randy is survived by his wife of 48 years, Cathy Pinnix Huffines; children: Mark Huffines/Debbie, Angela Huffines, Steven Huffines/Jennifer, Brian Huffines/Ashley. To date Randy has six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.



Surviving siblings: Susie Yoder/Jimmy, Linda Agnew.



Randy was preceded in death by mother, Evelyna B. Huffines, father, Jennings M. Huffines, brother, Joseph Huffines, and son, Randy A. Huffines.



The family will have a celebration of life at a later date, with immediate family only.



Triad Cremation & Funeral Service



2110 Servomation Rd., Greensboro, NC 27407



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 22, 2021.