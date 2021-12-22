Randy E. Huffines, age 73, went home to his heavenly father on Saturday, December 18, 2021. Randy was born in Burlington, NC, on April 11, 1948, to Jennings M. Huffines and Evelyna B. Huffines. Randy was the youngest of four children.
Randy is survived by his wife of 48 years, Cathy Pinnix Huffines; children: Mark Huffines/Debbie, Angela Huffines, Steven Huffines/Jennifer, Brian Huffines/Ashley. To date Randy has six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Surviving siblings: Susie Yoder/Jimmy, Linda Agnew.
Randy was preceded in death by mother, Evelyna B. Huffines, father, Jennings M. Huffines, brother, Joseph Huffines, and son, Randy A. Huffines.
The family will have a celebration of life at a later date, with immediate family only.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our deepest sympathy to you and your family
Jesse and Vicki nance
December 24, 2021
When I saw this I was so shocked.He had just gone down a street a few days ago.My condolences to to family.He was such a great man that loved antique cars.I am sending my love,hugs and prayers for family and friends.I am so sorry
Shirley Turner
Friend
December 23, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you.may he rest in peace.