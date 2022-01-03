Menu
Rastus McCoy Faircloth
1928 - 2022
BORN
1928
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
George Brothers Funeral Service
803 Greenhaven Drive
Greensboro, NC
Faircloth, Rastus McCoy

February 12, 1928 - January 1, 2022

Mr. Rastus McCoy Faircloth, 93, passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022, at Clapps Nursing Center.

A memorial gathering will be held from 2:00-4:00 pm on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at George Brothers Funeral Service.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine; and son, Richard Faircloth.

Mr. Faircloth was a simple and good man who always took care of his family.

Rastus is survived by his son, Kenny Faircloth (Paula); daughter, Debbie Spaul; son, David Faircloth (Rosie); ten grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; as well as a host of family and friends whom he loved.

In lieu of flowers or memorial contributions the family asks that you honor Mr. Faircloth by looking for an opportunity to show kindness to and do something kind for another.

George Brothers Funeral Service

803 Greenhaven Dr. Greensboro, NC
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 3, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Memorial Gathering
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
George Brothers Funeral Service
803 Greenhaven Drive, Greensboro, NC
George Brothers Funeral Service
I was a patient sitter for him. He was full of personality.
Shalonda Laster
January 8, 2022
Sorry for your loss. I remember him well when he came and visited my mother and dad, Azery and Eva Belle. He gave her a record to listen to and they enjoyed it. Blessings to all the family. Gerald Matthews
Azery Gerald Matthews
January 4, 2022
