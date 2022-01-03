Faircloth, Rastus McCoy



February 12, 1928 - January 1, 2022



Mr. Rastus McCoy Faircloth, 93, passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022, at Clapps Nursing Center.



A memorial gathering will be held from 2:00-4:00 pm on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at George Brothers Funeral Service.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine; and son, Richard Faircloth.



Mr. Faircloth was a simple and good man who always took care of his family.



Rastus is survived by his son, Kenny Faircloth (Paula); daughter, Debbie Spaul; son, David Faircloth (Rosie); ten grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; as well as a host of family and friends whom he loved.



In lieu of flowers or memorial contributions the family asks that you honor Mr. Faircloth by looking for an opportunity to show kindness to and do something kind for another.



George Brothers Funeral Service



803 Greenhaven Dr. Greensboro, NC



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 3, 2022.