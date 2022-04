Ray Von Craig



Greensboro — Ray Von Craig, 90, died Thursday, September 9, 2021. Due to the increase in Covid cases, there will be no public viewing. An outdoor Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, September 26th at 2pm with Rev. Bud Parrish Officiating. 5935 N. Church St in Greensboro, NC. Food will be provided. Triad Cremation & Funeral Service



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 19, 2021.