Hyatt, Ray Monroe
September 20, 1927 - February 27, 2021
Ray Monroe "Tot" Hyatt, age 93, of Randleman, died Saturday, February 27, 2021 at his home.
Mr. Hyatt was born September 20, 1927, the son of Ceburn "Ceb" and Emma Shelton Hyatt.
Ray was a native of Guilford County but grew up in Surry County, NC. He worked at Tomlinson Chair Mfg. Co. in High Point, and then at Founder's Furniture in Pleasant Garden, where he was a master woodworker, building samples for the High Point Furniture Market. He was also a tobacco farmer and owner/operator of Hyatt Farm Equipment.
Ray loved his family and was an excellent provider. He enjoyed the occasional fishing trip and loved his dogs. In addition to his parents, Ray is preceded in death by his wife of 68 years: Mary Alice Hyatt; brothers: Paul, Lee and Coley "Joe" Hyatt.
He is survived by two daughters: Deborah (John) Carter of Randleman, NC; Connie (Brian) Lewis of Randleman, NC; sons: Robert (Teresa) Hyatt of Southport, NC; Ken (Mitzi) Hyatt of Randleman, NC; one sister: Ruby Jernigan of Randleman, NC; 9 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Ray will lie in repose Tuesday, March 2, 2021 from 11 to 1 at Pugh Funeral Home, 600 S. Main Street, Randleman, NC. The graveside service will be Tuesday at 2 p.m. with Rev. Scott Hyatt officiating at Level Cross United Methodist Church Cemetery, Randleman.
The family would like to thank granddaughter, Brianna Lewis, and aides: Natalie McKenzie and Marissa Pritchard, for the excellent care given to Ray over the past months.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Randolph, 416 Vision Dr., Asheboro, NC 27203, www.hospiceofrandolph.org
.
Pugh Funeral Home
600 S. Main St., Randleman, NC 27317
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 2, 2021.