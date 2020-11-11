Shropshire, Jr., Raymond Donald "Don"
July 14, 1958 - November 1, 2020
Raymond Donald Shropshire Jr., 62 years of age, lived the majority of his life in Greensboro, NC. On November 1, 2020, Mr. Shropshire passed away.
Mr. Shropshire was born July 14, 1958 in Greensboro, NC. He was the son of Peggy Joan Shropshire Cecil and Raymond Donald Shropshire, Sr. He was the stepson of John Wesley Cecil, Jr.
Mr. Shropshire graduated from Southern Guilford High School in 1976 and worked as a professional maintenance man for over 30 years until his injury in 2008 as a result of a violent crime. Don loved his family, church family and friends. He always went above and beyond to help anyone and everyone who needed his assistance. There weren't enough hours in the day for Don to do everything he wanted to do for others.
Mr. Shropshire was preceded in death by his father and his mother.
He is survived by his sisters, Lynn Hollingsworth and husband Mark; Donna Clark, Sherry Gidney, Michelle Haley and Elizabeth Burden; a brother Sean Ray Shropshire; a nephew Eric Hollingsworth; three daughters, Melissa Shropshire Miles, Ashlee Shropshire and Victoria Shropshire; three sons, Raymond Donald Shropshire III, Daniel Shropshire and David Shropshire and thirteen grandchildren. A funeral service in his honor will be held on Friday, November 13 at 1:30 p.m. in the Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel. The ceremony will be officiated by Reverend Michael Owens of Gate City Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until service time. A graveside service will follow the ceremony at Guilford Memorial Park. Memorial's may be made in Don's memory to the NC Victim's Assistance Network at P.O. Box 32173, Raleigh, NC 27622.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 11, 2020.