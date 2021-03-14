Hepler, Raymond Martin
February 26, 1926 - March 8, 2021
Raymond Martin Hepler passed away March 8, 2021 at the age of 95. He died peacefully with his family at Friends Home West in Greensboro, NC.
Raymond (Ray) was born February 26, 1926 as the youngest of three sons to Arta and Ernest Hepler in Greensboro, NC. As a boy, Ray was a bright child who did well in school and made friends easily. Throughout his childhood, Ray worked alongside his parents at the well-known Hepler Brothers Grocery in downtown Greensboro. He was very athletic and played both basketball and baseball at Greensboro (now Grimsley) Senior High in the 1940s. Ray continued to play competitive recreational baseball throughout early adulthood, playing in the national playoffs earning awards for the highest batting average. In later life, he excelled in tennis and was an accomplished doubles player. He remained an avid sports fan throughout life.
Following high school, Ray attended NC State University in the Architectural Engineering Program where he earned a BS in Civil Engineering. After college, Ray's professional skills were called upon by the US Army in 1951 where he served our country in the US Army Corps of Engineers during the Korean War. Towards the end of his service, Ray married Jean Story, his high school sweetheart, in 1953 after which he was honorably discharged. Ray and Jean were married for 46 years until Jean's untimely death in 1999. Together, Ray and Jean raised four children, Stephen (Steve), Ann, John and Emily.
Professionally, Ray served for five decades as both a registered Civil Engineer and Architect in NC, and was a lifelong member of the Professional Engineers of NC (PENC) and the American Institutes of Architects (AIA NC). He began his career in 1953 with the architectural firm McMinn, Norfleet and Wicker in Greensboro, NC. Later, he joined as an Associate in the firm of J. Hyatt Hammond and Associates of Greensboro in 1963, where he practiced until his retirement in 2002. Among the many building projects he helped to create, few were more recognized and beloved than the nationally and internationally acclaimed North Carolina Zoological Park in Asheboro, NC.
Ray was a truly good man. Kind and gentle with a playful sense of humor, Ray was an outstanding citizen, exemplary father, and a faithful and loving husband to Jean. In life, he exhibited a high moral character and a clear sense of right and wrong with compassion for those less fortunate. He passed those lessons on to his children. As a father, he was very patient with his children prioritizing his time to play, encourage, and mentor them. He extended this to neighborhood children as well. He was a good citizen and faithful servant as a long-time member of First Presbyterian Church in Greensboro, where he served many years as Deacon. Ray also volunteered and participated in the Boy Scouts (Troop 112), and at the neighborhood and community Friendly Park Pool where he served on the board of directors for many years.
Later in life, Ray showed that same kindness, patience and playful humor with his wife Jean, when she was stricken with dementia, caring for her faithfully and lovingly until her death in 1999. Jean's illness forced Ray and Jean to move unexpectedly to the Friends Home West retirement home in Greensboro, in 1997. After Jean's death, Ray continued living at Friends Home West for 24 years, where he became a beloved fixture of the retirement community. There, Ray volunteered his professional skills and knowledge to the future planning of Friends Home West grounds and facilities. To the end, Ray retained his kind, gentle and compassionate nature, befriending and doing for residents who were less fortunate to have family close by, and otherwise alone. He outlived most of his contemporaries and friends, but was loved and treasured by his family, many new friends, and the Staff at Friends Home. The family would like to thank the Friends Home West staff for their attentive care of Raymond during his time as a resident, and Authoracare Hospice for their care of Ray in his final days.
Raymond's legacy includes four children, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Ray is survived by his son Stephen Hepler (wife Molly) of Raleigh, NC; daughter Ann Johnson (husband Richard) of Greenville, NC; son John Hepler (wife Kim) of Atlanta, GA; daughter Emily Ahern (husband Patrick) of Davidson, NC. His grandchildren include Stephen Hepler, Jr (wife Skylar) of Pawley's Island, SC, Sarah Hepler of Charlotte, NC, Jonathan Johnson (wife Jordan) of Carolina Beach, NC, Cameron Johnson (wife Laura) of Lutherville-Timonium, MD, Zachary and Luke Shepherd of Atlanta, GA, and Christopher and Tucker Ahern of Charlotte, NC. Great-grandchildren include Croft and Foster Hepler of Pawley's Island, SC.
Raymond Martin Hepler touched many hearts, and the world is a much better place for the life that he lived. Ray will live on in our hearts and memories.
Funeral arrangements will be handled by Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home of Greensboro. Due to the pandemic, services will be a private graveside service for family only. Remembrances may be shared by visiting www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com
. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to United Way of Greater Greensboro, 1500 Yanceyville Street, Greensboro, NC 27405. And, in the spirit of how Ray lived his life, reach out to someone alone or in need and provide a good deed.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 14, 2021.