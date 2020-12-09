Menu
Raymond and Flossie Jackson
Jackson, Raymond and Flossie

Reidsville - Raymond Allen Jackson, Sr. departed this life on Thursday, November 26, 2020. He was cherished by his wife, Minister Flossie Bell Mims Jackson, who transitioned 72 hours after his passing on Sunday, November 29, 2020. They leave treasured memories of loving dedication to their son, Raymond A. Jackson, Jr. (Vennecia); and generations of beloved family. Graveside services will be held privately on Saturday, December 12, 2020 with Elder Mary F. Jackson presiding. Funeral arrangements are by Johnson & Sons.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 9, 2020.
Wonderful memories of your kindness and beautiful smile Minister Flossie. Rest In Peace
Vera Hughes
December 10, 2020
