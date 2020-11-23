McCall, Raymond Joseph
April 15, 1943 - November 21, 2020
Raymond Joseph McCall, 77, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at his home surrounded by loving family members, following a courageous battle with cancer.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Raymond was born on Newark New Jersey on April 15, 1943, the son of the late William J. McCall and Bertha Kirch McCall. He was retired from Cone Hospital.
Surviving are his wife, Donna Q. McCall of the home; sons Jason Lovern and Travis Lovern (Mitzi) and a grandson Cyrus Cain Lovern as well as other extended family.
Special thanks are extended to family, friends, and the folks from hospice for their love and support over the last few months.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Authoracare Collective (formerly Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro) 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405.
Forbis & Dick – Stokesdale is serving the McCall family and you are invited to offer condolences or share memories at www.forbisanddick.com
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 23, 2020.