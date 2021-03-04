Pam & Family, Jupp was certainly a bright light & brought so much joy to all he met! He will always be remembered by all his Sea Gull Friends as one you could always depend on & was always truly interested in his Sea Gull Brothers while @ Camp & the many years afterward!



Pam I came to see Jupp about 2 yrs ago with Peter Williams & am so sorry I couldn’t have come this past year! Thank you& your family for all the Love & Support you continued to give Jupp during the last 10yrs!



Blessings to you & your family & please keep your fond memories of Jupp alive!













































David Cunningham Friend March 7, 2021