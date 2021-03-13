Mr. Raymond "Paul" Williams Jr., 76, passed away at his home on March 10th, 2021.
His daughter Patricia will announce a gathering for family and friends at a later date.
Mr. Williams is preceded in death by his wife, Kay Williams; parents, Raymond Paul Williams Sr., and Mary Eleene Varner Williams; and his brothers, Bobby Williams and Michael Williams.
Paul enjoyed sitting on his porch swing and talking to any of his neighbors that passed by and going out to eat with family and friends. He was a huge UNC basketball fan and enjoyed going to the beach. Spring was his favorite time of year, as he enjoyed working with plants in his yard. He especially missed his dog, "Suziedog."
He is survived by his children, Sandy Roberts (Thad), Pam Hayes (Jerry), Patricia Williams (Steven), Deborah McBride (John), and his sister, Marie Murray. Also surviving are 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, as well as a host of extended family whom he loved.
George Brothers Funeral Service
803 Greenhaven Dr. Greensboro, NC 27406
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 13, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sandy, Jerry and
I are so sorry to hear of the passing of your dad.
Jerry and Kay Parrish
March 17, 2021
So sorry to hear about Paul! You and your family will be in my thoughts and prayers.
Cindy Varner King
March 15, 2021
Marie,
We are sorry for your loss. You and your family are in our prayers.
Hal and Marsha
Marsha and Hal
March 13, 2021
Everything in time and there's a time for everything you have my condolences prayers love hugs and kisses
Marty Murray-Minor
March 13, 2021
Dear Family, Sorry for your loss. My Uncle Paul was a fantastic person. I have the greatest memories of him and I cherish every one. He helped shape my life in so many ways. He will be missed. Love you all.
David & Cindy Murray
March 13, 2021
Marie Sorry to hear passing of Paul be Praying for your Family.