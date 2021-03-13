Williams, Jr., Raymond "Paul"



November 6, 1944 - March 10, 2021



Mr. Raymond "Paul" Williams Jr., 76, passed away at his home on March 10th, 2021.



His daughter Patricia will announce a gathering for family and friends at a later date.



Mr. Williams is preceded in death by his wife, Kay Williams; parents, Raymond Paul Williams Sr., and Mary Eleene Varner Williams; and his brothers, Bobby Williams and Michael Williams.



Paul enjoyed sitting on his porch swing and talking to any of his neighbors that passed by and going out to eat with family and friends. He was a huge UNC basketball fan and enjoyed going to the beach. Spring was his favorite time of year, as he enjoyed working with plants in his yard. He especially missed his dog, "Suziedog."



He is survived by his children, Sandy Roberts (Thad), Pam Hayes (Jerry), Patricia Williams (Steven), Deborah McBride (John), and his sister, Marie Murray. Also surviving are 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, as well as a host of extended family whom he loved.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 13, 2021.