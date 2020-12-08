Brady, Reba Simpson
April 6, 1936 - December 3, 2020
Reba Simpson Brady, 84, of Trinity, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on December 3, 2020, at Autumn Care of Shallotte.
She was born on April 6, 1936 to the late William Jerome Simpson and Georgia Morrison Simpson of Moore County.
Reba graduated from Carthage High School in spring of 1955. She was affectionately nicknamed "Sweet" by classmates and family and she carried that moniker for most of her life. She married her high school sweetheart on December 24, 1955. Prior to her illness, she was an active member of First United Methodist Church in High Point; where she enjoyed participating in contemporary worship services, and served the Lord by using her natural artistic talents to design and decorate the church bulletin board. She served in various volunteer positions that included the High Point Furniture Market and Meals on Wheels. After retirement, she and Charlie operated a small business where they designed, constructed, and sold handcrafted pine wood furniture and home décor at numerous crafters' venues.
In addition to her parents preceding her in death were her siblings, Martin L. Simpson, William Jerome "Buddy" Simpson, Jr., Pauline Simpson Williamson, and James Garland Simpson; and her husband, Charlie Eldridge Brady, to whom she was married for 56 years.
She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Brady Covert and her husband, Bill, of North Myrtle Beach, SC, and grandson Mitchell Covert of Garner, NC.
A service to celebrate Reba's life will be held on Friday morning, December 11, at 11 o'clock, from the graveside, at Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery, 401 W. Holly Hill Road, Thomasville, NC. Reverend Roger Carmichael will officiate. All are invited.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Reba's memory may be made to Amedisys Foundation, 1729 Southport-Supply Road, Suite A, Bolivia, NC 28422.
Online condolences may be made on Reba's tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com
. Arrangements are in the care of Cumby Family Funeral Service of Archdale.
Cumby Family Funeral Service
206 Trindale Road, Archdale, NC 27263
Published by Greensboro News & Record from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10, 2020.