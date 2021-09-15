Thomas, Reba LoreneMay 1, 1940 - September 12, 2021Reba "Lorene" Wallace Thomas, 81, of Gibsonville, passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021 in Lexington, NC after a long period of declining health. She was born on May 1, 1940 in Niota, Tennessee to the late William Ford Wallace and Nola B. Wallace. In the 1940's, she moved to California with her parents for several years before returning back home to Niota. Lorene graduated from McMinn County High School in 1958 and briefly worked at Bowaters Paper Mill. She attended Tennessee Wesleyan College in Athens. She married Robert Thomas and moved to Boston, Massachusetts while he attended MIT. They lived in Sacramento, CA and Asheville, NC. While in Asheville, she enjoyed hiking in the mountains. They spent the remainder of their lives in Gibsonville, NC, where they built their home and raised a family.Lorene, was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Robert Thomas, and a nephew, Adrian Arceo. Survivors include her daughter, Nicole Thomas Hodges; a son, John Thomas; four grandchildren, Kayla Belvin, Emily Hodges, Taylor Hodges, and Tripp Hodges; a sister Mary Lea Arceo (Michael Pryor s.o.), and a niece, Heather Arceo.A visitation will be held on Friday, September 17, 2021 from 11:30 to 12:30 at Laycock and Hobbs Funeral Home in Athens, Tennessee, followed by a graveside service at McMinn Memory Gardens, Athens, Tennessee.Forbis and Dick Funeral Service1118 North Elm Street