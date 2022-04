Rebecca "Becky" Craig Evans



Eden — Rebecca "Becky" Craig Evans, 63, died Wednesday, December 9, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, December 12 at Oakwood Cemetery in Martinsville, VA. She will lie in repose on Friday from 1 to 6 p.m. at Fair Funeral Home.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 11, 2020.