Rebecca "Becky" King
King, Rebecca "Becky"

October 1, 1940 - October 3, 2020

Rebecca "Becky" McGuire King, 80, changed her address and moved to heaven on Saturday, October 3, 2020.

A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Becky was born in Rockingham County to the late Walter Benjamin McGuire and Callie Christley McGuire. She was a homemaker, a community volunteer and an active member of Calvary Baptist Church.

Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Nancy Ward, and brother, Calvin McGuire, Sr.

Survivors include her husband, Billy King, Sr.; children, Narie Moore and husband, Lynn, Susan King and Billy King, Jr. and wife, Lisa; grandchildren, Morgan and Olivia Dunlap and Tyler and Alex King; great-grandchild, Carson Jones; brothers, James and Mack McGuire; sisters, Jon Marie McGuire, Tennie Hall, Barbara Cousins, Jody Majors, Shirley Carter and Marion Land.

Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church in Reidsville, 7860 NC 87, Reidsville, NC 27320.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
I am so sorry to hear of Beckys passing . I know she will certainly be missed..I know she and Nancy will be dancing all over heaven..Love and prayers to you all..
Faith Jennings
October 5, 2020