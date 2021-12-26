Lineberry, Rebecca "Becky" Ferree Brown
May 14, 1926 - December 20, 2021
Mrs. Rebecca "Becky" Ferree Brown Lineberry, 95, of Greensboro, died Monday, December 20, 2021 at Whitestone Masonic & Eastern Star Home, after residing there for the last 20 years.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 2:00 p.m., at the WhiteStone Masonic & Eastern Star Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Becky was born May 14, 1926 in Randolph County, the daughter of John and Kyvel Gray Ferree.
Becky was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church and was Past Matron of Rose Chapter 178, Order of the Eastern Star as well as Past Grand Matron of the Grand Chapter of NC, Order of the Eastern Star. Becky will be remembered for her friendly spirit, quick laughter, and her presence as a true lady. She will truly be missed.
In addition to her parents, Becky was preceded in death by her husbands, Robert Brown and Joseph Lineberry.
Those left to cherish her memory are her friend and caregiver, Fran Southern, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received prior to the service, from 1:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m., at the Masonic & Eastern Star Home Chapel.
The family asks with gratitude that memorial's in Becky's name be made to Centenary United Methodist Church, 2300 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro, NC 27403 or to WhiteStone, 700 S. Holden Rd., Greensboro, NC 27407.
A special thank you goes to all her personal caregivers over the years, especially Pat and Sheila. The whole staff at WhiteStone gave her quality of life she would otherwise not have had without their untiring services.
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 26, 2021.