Hall, Regina
October 8, 1970 - June 21, 2021
Regina Thomas Hall, 50, of Stoneville, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021, at her residence.
Funeral service will be Saturday, 11 a.m., at Fair Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Tony Ashburn officiating. Burial to follow in Overlook Cemetery. Family will receive friends Friday 6 to 8 p.m. at Fair Funeral Home and other times at Timmy and Ann Hall's home.
Regina was born October 8, 1970, to the late Carl "Donnie" and Patsy (Ellis) Thomas. She worked for Carolina Dermatology in Greensboro for 22 years; she loved fast cars, especially her Mustangs, was an avid Tennessee Vols football fan, loved her animals, spent as much time as she could with her family and friends and enjoyed her trips to the Goodwill Store to hunt for all the good bargains.
She is survived by her husband of 22 years, John Hall of the home; one sister, Renee (Eddie Matthews) Thomas of Eden; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Timmy and Ann Hall of Pine Hall; special cousin, Melissa (Heimey) Altizer of Eden; sister-in-law, Dawn (McCrae) Nickelston of Lawsonville; brother-in-law, Joe (DeAnn) Hall of Stoneville; 2 nieces, Maddi Ashburn and Izzie Nickelston; nephews, Jaxson Hall, Braxton Hall and Mason Altizer; a special godchild, Summer Southern, and her loving canines, Meadow, Cash and June Carter.
Memorials may be made in Regina's honor to the Rockingham County Humane Society.
.
