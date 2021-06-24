Menu
Regina Hall
1970 - 2021
BORN
1970
DIED
2021
Hall, Regina

October 8, 1970 - June 21, 2021

Regina Thomas Hall, 50, of Stoneville, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021, at her residence.

Funeral service will be Saturday, 11 a.m., at Fair Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Tony Ashburn officiating. Burial to follow in Overlook Cemetery. Family will receive friends Friday 6 to 8 p.m. at Fair Funeral Home and other times at Timmy and Ann Hall's home.

Regina was born October 8, 1970, to the late Carl "Donnie" and Patsy (Ellis) Thomas. She worked for Carolina Dermatology in Greensboro for 22 years; she loved fast cars, especially her Mustangs, was an avid Tennessee Vols football fan, loved her animals, spent as much time as she could with her family and friends and enjoyed her trips to the Goodwill Store to hunt for all the good bargains.

She is survived by her husband of 22 years, John Hall of the home; one sister, Renee (Eddie Matthews) Thomas of Eden; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Timmy and Ann Hall of Pine Hall; special cousin, Melissa (Heimey) Altizer of Eden; sister-in-law, Dawn (McCrae) Nickelston of Lawsonville; brother-in-law, Joe (DeAnn) Hall of Stoneville; 2 nieces, Maddi Ashburn and Izzie Nickelston; nephews, Jaxson Hall, Braxton Hall and Mason Altizer; a special godchild, Summer Southern, and her loving canines, Meadow, Cash and June Carter.

Memorials may be made in Regina's honor to the Rockingham County Humane Society.

Please sign the online register book at www.fairfuneralhome.com.

Fair Funeral Home

PO Box 337 Eden, NC 27288
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Service
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Fair Funeral Home
NC
Jun
26
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Fair Funeral Home Chapel
NC
